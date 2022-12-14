Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates Aavin ice-cream plant in Salem

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the state owned Aavin ice-cream factory established at a cost of Rs 12.26 crore in Salem on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art facility, virtually inaugurated by the Chief Minister from the secretariat here, can produce 6,000 pieces of ice-creams in the form of cone and cup in various flavours measuring 50 ml, 100 ml, 500 ml and 1 litre which would be sold through the retail outlets.

Aavin or Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, has modern facilities in Chennai and Madurai catering to the requirements of the state.

The new factory at Salem would meet the needs for Salem, Coimbatore and Erode districts. It has been established on 9,210 sq ft area.

A pioneer in selling milk and milk products in the state for over 4 decades, Aavin procures an average of 36 lakh litres milk per day from 4.20 lakh milk producers and sells 30 lakh litres to consumers across Tamil Nadu daily.

Aavin provides milk and milk by-products like ghee, milk powder, paneer, butter, palkova, curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, flavored milks, sweets, ice cream, kulfi, chocolate and cookies to the consumers.

With a production capacity of 15,000 litres of ice-cream per day, Aavin manufactures about 84 dairy products in 146 varieties for consumers.

Advertisement

“In order to increase its contribution in the growing ice-cream market and to generate additional profit and maintain the welfare of the milk producers, the new facility has been inaugurated on the premises of the Salem dairy farm by the Chief Minister today,” a release said.

Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar and senior officials participated.