scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hikes DA for govt employees

The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff

Though the move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore, the government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hikes DA for govt employees
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners would be increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, he said.

Though the move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore, the government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees.

On the protest of government teachers seeking ‘equal pay for equal work’, he said a committee of three top officials, headed by Finance Secretary-Expenditure, would be set up. The government has decided to take steps based on the recommendations of the panel, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...
In 6 years, special loans for higher education at 1/3rd of target
In 6 years, special loans for higher education at 1/3rd of target
More from Chennai

Terming the DA hike a ‘New Year gift,’ he appealed to the staff to cooperate with the government in its efforts aimed at people’s welfare and prosperity.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 07:37 IST
Next Story

58 challaned for traffic violations in Mohali

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close