Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Opposition leader EPS trade barbs over waterlogging in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday said the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ruined the state during its 10-year rule and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has been trying to fix everything. Stalin was responding to reports of waterlogging incidents in north Chennai after rains.

Due to heavy downpour in the last few days, certain areas in the city, including Perambur, Pulianthope and Kolathur experienced waterlogging. However, areas like T Nagar, which had been prone to waterlogging, was not affected much.

The chief minister, who took stock of the monsoon preparedness, informed that steps are being taken to pump out the water from affected areas in north Chennai.

Reacting to Stalin’s comment, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK government was taking credit for all the schemes that were mooted during the AIADMK regime. He alleged that in the last 18 months, the government took no concrete step to complete stormwater drain projects (SWD) and that resulted in waterlogging in many areas in the city.

EPS said Stalin, during his tenure as the minister of the home department and also as the mayor of the city, did not set up the infrastructure for SWDs. Listing down the schemes that were brought in during his tenure as the chief minister, EPS said nothing changed in the last one year and the waterlogging at Kolathur was an example of that. He told Stalin not to blame the AIADMK government to cover up his government’s ineffective administration.

Meanwhile, minister PK Sekar Babu said due to the continuous efforts of the chief minister there is no waterlogging in most of the areas.