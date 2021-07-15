Tamil Nadu CM Stalin directs Chennai Metro officials to accelerate pending projects

Stalin also asked about the status of the work in the 118.9km phase II project which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 61,843 crore in three corridors.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday conducted a review of the Chennai Metro Rail projects and asked the officials to expedite the works on the phase I line from Meenambakkam to Kilambakkam and from Tambaram to Velachery.

Stalin met the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and inquired about the progress of the extension projects on Phase I and the status of Phase II corridors. He had asked the officials to expedite the works to open the lines for the public soon.

The Phase I metro line covers a distance of 45 km and consists of two corridors which run between Washmenpet and Chennai Airport and another one between Chennai Central and St.Thomas Mount. The extension of Phase I covers a stretch of 9.05 km from Washmenpet to Wimco Nagar.

Following the resumption of Metro Rail services in Chennai, the CMRL had invited tenders for renting out commercial spaces. The spaces can be rented at the street, concourse, and link bridge levels at select elevated and underground metro stations across the city. The initiative aims to facilitate the commuters and also to increase the footfall which has seen a dip owing to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.