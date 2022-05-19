Tamil Nadu CM Stalin chairs first state-level DISHA meet, asks officials to complete works on time

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired the first meeting of the state-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Chennai on Wednesday and directed the officials to expedite the works and complete them on schedule.

He stressed that their (officials) functioning should be attuned to ensure the state emerged as numero uno in the country in implementing developmental projects. Further, the officials should coordinate with the central government and obtain enhanced funds for carrying out numerous schemes in the state, the Chief Minister said in his address.

During the meeting, Stalin reviewed the various works being implemented under the Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Agriculture, school education, labour welfare and skill development, besides Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, education for all, National Agriculture Development Programme, Prime Minister Skill Development scheme, and also ascertained the progress of implementation.

Earlier, specifically mentioning about six major schemes under implementation in the state, Stalin said during 2021 – 22, 80 lakh people were given work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS), generating 34 crore man-days.

“Water resource management works like constructing check dams and creating farm ponds were taken up at a cost of Rs 6,850 crore under MGNREGS. Construction of Anganwadi buildings and those for village panchayats were carried out for Rs 2,786 crore,” Stalin said.

The state government exceeded the target of forming the self help groups and in disbursing loans to them, as well. About 36,957 new SHGs were formed after deciding to form 32,000 groups and a total of Rs 21,392 crore was disbursed to them against a loan target of Rs 20,000 crore.

On the drinking water connections for households under Jal Jeevan Mission, the CM said 14.54 lakh connections were provided in 2021 – 22 at a cost of Rs 1,156 crore. Also, the state government was implementing Naan Mudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi and Ennum Ezhuthum to improve the standards of learning and teaching in schools.

While Rs 153.42 crore has been spent on the National Agriculture Development Scheme (NADP) during 2021 – 22, about 4,634 youngsters were trained under the Prime Minister Skill Development Programme at a cost of Rs 49.25 crore.

“As I had mentioned earlier, this is not my government, this is our government. So, work in this spirit,” Stalin advised the officials at the meeting and emphasised that the benefits of various welfare schemes of state and central governments should reach the people.