Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 112 cr relief for unseasonal rain-hit farmers

The gesture would benefit 1,33,907 farmers whose crop, including paddy, raised on 93,874 hectare area were affected by 33 percent and above in 9 districts across the State.

An enhanced compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare will be provided to paddy growers and Rs 3,000 per hectare to other crops, the release said
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced a relief of Rs 112.72 crore to compensate the farmers in the state for crop loss due to unseasonal heavy rains during the last week of January and first week of February this year.

Ordering the immediate disbursement of the relief, the CM directed the officials to deposit the sum directly into the bank accounts of the farmer beneficiaries, an official release here said.

Quoting Stalin, the release said officials from the revenue and agriculture departments recently assessed the damage to crops because of the unseasonal heavy rains in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai and found that crops totally raised on 93,874 hectare area were affected.

An enhanced compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare will be provided to paddy growers and Rs 3,000 per hectare to other crops, the release said and added that the amount would be provided through the State Disaster Relief Fund and State fund.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 09:16 IST
