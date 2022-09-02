scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM to hand over national flag to Rahul Gandhi ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu

After the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Stalin will be present, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, will walk to the venue of the public rally where the yatra will be launched

Before the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in a prayer meeting at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur and attend an event in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will hand over the national flag to him, sources said on Friday.

After the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Stalin will be present, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, will walk to the venue of the public rally where the yatra will be launched.

Gandhi will begin the 3,570-km ‘padayatra’ from Kanyakumari to Srinagar at 7 am on September 8, the sources said.

Other Reads |Chennai: Over 21,000 police personnel deployed for Ganesh Chaturthi

The yatra will reach Kerala on September 11 and will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

The yatra will remain in Karnataka for 21 days before moving to other states northwards.

The party has classified 118 leaders, including Gandhi, as ‘Bharat Yatris’ who will walk through the distance from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. They will cover on an average 20-25 km a day. Nine leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, out of the 118 ‘Bharat Yatris’ are in the age bracket of 51-60 years, sources said. Of the 118 leaders, 20 are in the age bracket of 25-30, 51 between 31-40, 38 between 41-50, they said.

The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and then move northwards passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and culminate in Srinagar.

Advertisement
Other Reads |Tamil Nadu alone can’t contain drug menace, Centre should seal entry points: Minister

The classification of those participating in the yatra is — ‘Bharat Yatris’, ‘Atithi Yatras’ and ‘Pradesh Yatris’.

A new classification of ‘Volunteer Yatris’ has been introduced after over 37,000 common people not related to the party registered on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ website.

Before the launch of the yatra on September 7, Rahul Gandhi will also visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue and Kamaraj Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Advertisement

The ‘padayatra’ will move in two batches one from 7-10:30 am in the morning and the other from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm in the evening. While the morning session would include a lesser number of participants, the evening session would see mass mobilisation, the sources said.

More from Chennai

The tagline of the yatra is ‘Mile Kadam, Jude Watan’.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:58:26 pm
Next Story

New appointee Sunil Bansal sets goals for Bengal BJP at training camp, to focus on TMC ‘corruption’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement