scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to Arvind Kejriwal to permit sale of fire-crackers on Diwali

In a letter, MK Stalin said, "Your kind attention is invited to my earlier letter dated October 13, 2021 urging you not to impose a blanket ban on the sale of fire-crackers and requesting to permit the sale of the fire-crackers that fall within the permissible norms."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File)

Pleading for a considerate view on lakhs of workers involved in Tamil Nadu’s fire-cracker industry, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged his Delhi counterpart to permit sale of fire-crackers falling within permissible norms.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a copy of which was made available to the media here, Stalin reiterated his earlier request against a blanket ban on fire-crackers sale and pointed out that the apex court has allowed bursting of fire-crackers for two hours on festive occasions.

Also Read |DMK to organise agitation in Tamil Nadu against Centre’s ‘Hindi imposition’

“Your kind attention is invited to my earlier letter dated October 13, 2021 urging you not to impose a blanket ban on the sale of fire-crackers and requesting to permit the sale of the fire-crackers that fall within the permissible norms,” Stalin said in the letter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bursting of fire-crackers as a mark of celebration is an internationally accepted practice, including in highly environmentally proactive countries. “You would appreciate that there are several contributing factors for air pollution in Indian cities which include vehicular and industrial emissions,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister argued.

Hence, this called for a balanced view, taking into consideration the negligible incremental pollution potential of crackers used for a few days and the livelihoods involved, he said.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu: Two men arrested for attacking transgender women, chopping off hair

Further, green crackers have been scientifically developed and the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of green
crackers through licenced traders.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

“I sincerely urge you to permit the sale of fire-crackers that fall within the permissible norms. When no other State has imposed a total ban on firecrackers, your kind act will light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, especially rural women who depend on this industry for livelihood as Diwali accounts for 70 % of their annual business,” he said.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:33:07 pm
Next Story

‘Mashaal’ on one side, ‘talvar-dhaal’ on the other, the two Senas join battle

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement