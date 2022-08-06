scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to give priority to locals in NLC recruitment

Recalling his earlier letter dated May 5, the Chief Minister said despite his request, it appeared that the Navratna PSU has gone ahead with the recruitment based on GATE entrance exam scores. About 300 candidates have been shortlisted.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 6, 2022 8:04:44 am
Chennai news, Tamil nadu news, Stalin, Narendra modi"It is apprehended that the number of local candidates would be a very small proportion of those shortlisted," Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a significant proportion of the managerial cadre posted at NLC Limited is drawn from the same geographical area in the recruitment of Graduate Engineering Trainees (GET).

Recalling his earlier letter dated May 5, the Chief Minister said despite his request, it appeared that the Navratna PSU has gone ahead with the recruitment based on GATE entrance exam scores. About 300 candidates have been shortlisted.

“It is apprehended that the number of local candidates would be a very small proportion of those shortlisted,” Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

“This is considered not fair and just and this is also likely to cause considerable disquiet in the local area, particularly in a context where NLC has stopped offering permanent jobs to persons from Project Affected Families,” he further said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enoughPremium
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enough
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...

In his previous letter, the Chief Minister had said that NLC Ltd should be directed to recruit GET through a special examination giving due weightage to local candidates from among families who had provided land for NLC projects and mines, rather than on the basis of scores in the GATE examination.

“In this context, I would once again urge you to undertake GET recruitment in NLC only on the basis of a special recruitment examination and with due priority to persons from Project Affected Families,” he said in the letter today.

Given that NLC’s operations are primarily based in Tamil Nadu and most of the workers and stakeholders are also based in the state, it would be appropriate if a significant proportion of the managerial cadre is also drawn from the same geographical area, Stalin argued.

More from Chennai

“Hence, as there is a strong case to give priority to candidates from Tamil Nadu in GET recruitment, I am sure that this is considered favourably at the earliest with your kind intervention in this regard,” Stalin urged.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 08:04:44 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep
Muhammad & Gurdeep
Critical challenge
Critical challenge
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy
Coomi Kapoor writes

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy

Premium
The humble Birmingham Balti, with roots in Kashmir, becomes a hit
CWG 2022

The humble Birmingham Balti, with roots in Kashmir, becomes a hit

On day of Cong protest, BJP MP wears black, colleagues seek explanation
Delhi Confidential

On day of Cong protest, BJP MP wears black, colleagues seek explanation

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Vice-President: The post, the provisions, and the past

Vice-President: The post, the provisions, and the past

Premium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

India-Pak relationship, and ground realities to live with
Explained Books

India-Pak relationship, and ground realities to live with

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement