scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges Centre to secure early release of fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

As of now, 23 fishermen and 95 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are still under Sri Lanka's custody, MK Stalin said and urged the Union Minister to take steps for the early release of the fishermen and their fishing boats.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday requested the Centre to take up at appropriate diplomatic channels with Sri Lanka and secure the early release of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats.

In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a copy of which was made available to the media here, the Chief Minister thanked him for the support extended through diplomatic channels for the release of 150 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were apprehended by Sri Lanka over the past 9 months.

“This is also to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen along with their Puducherry based mechanised fishing boat on September 6 by the Sri Lankan navy. Of them, 5 are from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district,” he said in the letter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

As of now, 23 fishermen and 95 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are still under Sri Lanka’s custody, the Chief Minister said and urged the Union Minister to take steps for the early release of the fishermen and their fishing boats

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 07:00:04 am
Next Story

Rahul has begun journey to retrieve India’s soul, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Despite the four new iPhone 14s, Apple has a lot to show with the Watch Ultra

Despite the four new iPhone 14s, Apple has a lot to show with the Watch Ultra

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
India’s jigsaw still a puzzle
Before T20 World Cup

India’s jigsaw still a puzzle

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement