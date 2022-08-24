scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tells MLAs to pick 10 key pending demands for implementation

Writing to legislators, MK Stalin said there may be a scenario wherein people's enduring requests in their Assembly segments could not be fulfilled through the existing government schemes.

Chennai News, MK Stalin news, Chennai news updatesTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday advised all MLAs to prioritise 10 specific long time demands of people in their respective constituencies and forward their recommendations in the next 15 days to the district collectors.

Writing to legislators, Stalin said there may be a scenario wherein people’s enduring requests in their Assembly segments could not be fulfilled through the existing government schemes.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu govt has released glossary on addressing LGBTQ persons, Madras HC told

“The Chief Minister in your constituency (CMIYC)”, scheme would provide an opportunity to implement such essential proposals. Approval would be accorded for such proposed initiatives that are necessary and unfulfilled for a long time.

Following receipt of the legislator’s recommendation, it would be scrutinised by officials including the district collector, he said. Each of the MLAs may provide a list of 10 key projects to the district collector after looking into people’s needs and picking the most important among them.

The crucial proposal on the list would be identified and steps would be taken to implement projects that cannot be rolled out under the current government schemes. Drinking water, water resources related infrastructure amenities, work aimed at marketing farm produce, link-bridges, roads and educational institutions are among the several initiatives Stalin cited that may be endorsed by MLAs in urban and rural regions.

Also Read |Over 4 litre of adulterated oil seized from Chennai store

He advised all MLAs to prioritise 10 specific long time demands of people in their respective constituencies and forward their recommendations in the next 15 days to the district collectors.

Urging the cooperation of MLAs, the Chief Minister said that he firmly believed that people’s demands unfulfilled for several years in Assembly constituencies would be implemented through the legislator under the pioneering (CMIYC) scheme.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

On May 7, 2022, on the occasion of DMK regime’s completion of first year in office, Stalin had announced the extension of the Chief Minister in your constituency scheme.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:02:08 am
Next Story

HC: Analyse security cover afresh in terms of threat perception

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile
Missile landed in Pak

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

Sonia Gandhi travels abroad today for medical check-up with Rahul, Priyanka

Sonia Gandhi travels abroad today for medical check-up with Rahul, Priyanka

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala
Delhi Confidential

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

India awaits Russia evidence on IS man, may send NIA team

India awaits Russia evidence on IS man, may send NIA team

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement