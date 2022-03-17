Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with schoolgirls from Narikuravar community after viral video, promises help

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday interacted with schoolgirls belonging to the nomadic Narikuravar community at the secretariat after a video of them explaining their plight of hailing from a backward community had gone viral on social media.

While giving an interview to a popular Tamil YouTube channel, the students residing near the Avadi bus stand in Chennai spoke about the hurdles they had faced when they attempted to interact and socialise with other students in their schools.

The students spoke about the fears they had before going to the school and how they overcame those bravely and made the same students who once neglected them become friends with them later.

This video was shared widely on social media with many appreciating the clarity with which the girls spoke about the existing disparity in society. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi shared the video on Twitter and wrote that there was a lot to learn from the girls.

R Priya, a class 9 student at Immaculate school in Avadi, K Divya, a class 10 student at Ebenezer school in Ambattur and SS Dharshini, a class 7 student at Nazareth Academy in Avadi, met the chief minister, accompanied by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

During the interaction, the students addressed the chief minister as “uncle” and placed a few requests before him.

As per the government release, they requested CM Stalin to move the Narikuravar community from the most backward class to the scheduled tribes community, upgrade the existing facility in their colony and also aid their education. Stalin assured them that he would act on their requests.