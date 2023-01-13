Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says he does not like to politicise face-off with Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday asserted in the Assembly that he does not like to talk again on the recent face-off with Governor R N Ravi and politicise it.

Replying to the discussion on the Governor’s Address, Stalin said Governor Ravi made his address lauding the Tamil Nadu government on its best performance. He also briefly announced the future steps aimed at development in his address to the House on January 9.

“I don’t like to talk again on what happened that day and politicise (it),” he asserted. “I would like to thank the honourable Governor on behalf of the government for his address to the House.” At the same time, he said the House and the people are aware that he would work beyond his power as well to guard the dignity of the government, which was elected by the people. His work would be towards making known the strength of people’s government and also to honour the values of the Assembly, which has crossed a hundred years.

‘It was a day’ that demonstrated that he is the son of Kalaignar Karunanidhi, always working to protect the interests of Tamils and safeguard the Tamil language. It is seen as a reference to the day of Governor’s Address, when Stalin immediately disapproved of Ravi deviating from the government prepared speech for the Governor’s customary Address.

The Chief Minister spoke in detail on the government’s performance, and his work. He said, last year alone, he has travelled over 9,000 km in Tamil Nadu and have met and interacted with the people and presided over official events and have given away welfare assistance to over 1.03 crore beneficiaries.

He said he is not straining himself aiming at appreciation, but it is his nature. “There is nothing to be surprised. Thalaivar Kalaignar has taught us to work hard and strive like this. The lessons learnt from him make me make such endeavours.” Stalin said: “We are not against religion. A crowd is spreading rumours claiming that we are atheists and are not properly maintaining the temples. I have answered several times. We are only against communalism and are not against religion.” The opposition is only to those who use the people’s religious faith for their selfish purpose. The opposition is not towards those who believe in God, he said.

From 7 May, 2021, to 31 October, 2022, temple properties including 3,150 acres totally worth over Rs 3,657.48 crore have been retrieved. While true devotees are praising this, those who indulge in deception are blaming the government, unable to tolerate the government getting ‘good name.’ The Chief Minister made a reference to leaders Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar. Governor Ravi had skipped a para in his Address on January 9 that referred to such stalwarts. Stalin also spoke on Dravidian model of governance founded on the principles of social justice, self-respect, all-inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, communal harmony and compassion towards all. This was omitted by Ravi.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said: “Aayiram kaigal maraithu nindralum aadhavan maraivathu illai.” It means that the sun does not disappear even if a thousand hands block it. The lines are from iconic actor of the past and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran’s movie. The ruling DMK’s symbol is rising sun.

Stalin began and ended his address using verses praising Tamil Nadu. Recently, Governor R N Ravi had advocated the use of the word ‘Tamizhagam’ in the place of the official word ‘Tamil Nadu.’ Both are popular terms. When the meaning is taken into account, together with its connotation, they convey the same sense. Tamil Nadu is Tamil country or the land of the Tamil-speaking people. Tamizhagam denotes the land (also homeland) of Tamil language or the Tamil people