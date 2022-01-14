‘Pongal synonymous with vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu’: PM Modi, CM Stalin, other leaders extend greetings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Pongal.

“Pongal is a festival of Tamils, and this festival is interwoven in the cultural ethos of Tamils. Tamils do not treat agriculture as a profession but as their culture. Saint Thiruvalluvar hailed agriculture as the key aspect of the people. We celebrate this festival as an occasion to thank farmers and cattle,” the Chief Minister said.

“After assuming office, I have been dedicating every second for your (people’s) welfare and have earned the praises from people for making many achievements within eight months of time,” he added in an official release.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival in their respective homes and avoid gatherings in large numbers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Stalin, along with his wife Durga, also paid floral tributes to former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi at the latter’s residence in Gopalapuram. Stalin also visited the memorial of former DMK leader Annadurai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Pongal.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened.”

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu celebrated Bhogi Pongal at their residence in Chennai.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Usha Naidu celebrating Bhogi by lighting a bonfire at dawn in Chennai today. #Bhogi2022 pic.twitter.com/jEZKvuknVq — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 14, 2022

On the eve of Pongal, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi had said, “On the joyous occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranthi, I extend my best wishes and warmest greetings to our brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu. The Pongal festival is the celebration of harvest and thanksgiving to the Sun God for providing us life, energy and vitality.”

“This festival is celebrated, on this day, in all parts of the country from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir and Kutch to Kamrup with regional variations though all rooted in the shared cultural spirituality of Bharat — reflecting the inherent one-ness underlying the rich diversity of our people,” he said in a message from the Raj Bhavan.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the governor added, “I urge our brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu to observe the Covid protocol and stay safe while celebrating this beautiful Pongal.”

Other leaders, including Makkala Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Hassan, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, and BJP state president K Annamalai, too, extended their greetings.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated Pongal at her residence in Chennai.

Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG, Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates #Pongal at her residence in Chennai “Everyone should celebrate the Pongal festival safely, following COVID appropriate behaviour,” she says pic.twitter.com/yw4FjZ1q3a — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Tamil Nadu celebrated its harvesting festival Pongal between January 14- January 17 this year. All Pongal festival celebrations organised by both government and private organisations were postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Earlier this week, the state government had permitted the traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu during the Pongal festival, but under stringent safety norms. The events were held at Avaniapuram (on January 14), Palamedu (January 15) and Alanganallur in Madurai. The Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held on January 17 instead of 16th when a complete lockdown will be enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.