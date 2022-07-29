Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to conduct the 2024 Asian Beach Games in Chennai.

In a letter, Stalin urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the requisite guarantees to host the games in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi for participating in the inaugural event of the 44th International Chess Olympiad and providing all possible support to host the event in the city. He further appreciated the latter’s interest in encouraging sports activities and sought his co-operation in organising the event here.

Stalin pointed out that a meeting of the OCA at Tashkent on May 6 had accepted the state government’s request in principle for the next games to be held in Chennai in January 2024.

Further, Stalin noted that he had sent a letter to the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on May 23 this year and added that the guarantees, which includes free passage for the participants to these games among others, have to be provided to OCA by September this year.