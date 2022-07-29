scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai

In a letter, Stalin urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the requisite guarantees to host the games in Chennai.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 29, 2022 6:53:20 pm
PM Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin exchange greetings during the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, in Chennai, Friday(PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to conduct the 2024 Asian Beach Games in Chennai.

In a letter, Stalin urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the requisite guarantees to host the games in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi for participating in the inaugural event of the 44th International Chess Olympiad and providing all possible support to host the event in the city. He further appreciated the latter’s interest in encouraging sports activities and sought his co-operation in organising the event here.

Stalin pointed out that a meeting of the OCA at Tashkent on May 6 had accepted the state government’s request in principle for the next games to be held in Chennai in January 2024.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
More from Chennai

Further, Stalin noted that he had sent a letter to the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on May 23 this year and added that the guarantees, which includes free passage for the participants to these games among others, have to be provided to OCA by September this year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

'Guilty until proven innocent’, taxes fund luxury trips, and BJP draws flak

Featured Stories

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Australia beat India by three wickets
CWG 2022 Day 1

Australia beat India by three wickets

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Good Luck Jerry review

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

IND vs WI T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul

IND vs WI T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn
Explained

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn

Premium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Doc, I Have A Question

'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement