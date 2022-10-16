Stalin writes to PM Modi against ‘Hindi imposition’, calls attempts ‘impractical, divisive’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Modi to “take stock of the reasonable fear & discontent among the non-Hindi speaking states following the aggressive attempts of the Union Govt to impose Hindi by all possible avenues.”

The DMK leader called such attempts “impractical, divisive”, and urged the PM to make all languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution ‘official languages’.

Such impractical, divisive attempts will put non-hindi states people in a disadvantageous position & jeopardise the spirit of the union – state relations.#StopHindiImposition! Make all languages in the 8th Schedule as Official Languages! Uphold the unity of India!

Stalin also said that attempts to impose Hindi go against the federal structure of the Constitution, and would “jeopardise the spirit of the union-state relations”, along with putting non-Hindi states in a “disadvantageous position”.

This comes a day after Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK’s youth wing secretary and the CM’s son, warned that the party would stage a protest against the BJP-led Centre in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon Tamil Nadu.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA said that the party would not remain a mute spectator if the sentiments of the people are disregarded by the Union government.

A parliamentary panel has recently recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as the IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country, the respective regional languages.

It also recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.