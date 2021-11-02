Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opens Koyambedu, Velachery flyovers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated flyovers at Velachery and Koyambedu which are expected to ease traffic bottlenecks in Chennai during this Diwali season and beyond.

The 980-metre long Koyambedu flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai has been constructed at a cost of Rs 93.5 crore. The construction work of the flyover began in 2015 but due to various factors, including the heavy traffic flow along the arterial road, its completion got delayed. The officials hope that at least 70 per cent of the vehicular traffic would now shift to the flyover. Commuters in the areas around Vadapalani, Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, MMDA Colony, Anna Nagar would be benefitted.

The total cost of the 1028-metre long Velachery flyover is about Rs 108 crore and it connects the Taramani link road with the Velachery bypass. It will benefit the commuters in surrounding areas of Guindy, Saidapet, Taramani, ECR, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, OMR, Pallikaranai, Tambaram. The second-level flyover at Vijayanagar junction, built at a cost of Rs 67 crore, has now been thrown open to the public.