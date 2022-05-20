scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opens exhibition on archaeological findings in state

The seven-day exhibition at the VOC grounds in Coimbatore titled 'Porunai' will be open to students and public.

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
Updated: May 20, 2022 7:36:25 am
Stalin, along with state ministers Thangam Thennarasu, M P Swaminathan, Senthil Balaji and DMK MP A Raja went around the venue and viewed the exhibits. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition of the archeological findings and excavations at various sites in the state including the 4,200-year old Iron Age in Mayiladum Parai.

Organised by Archeological department, the exhibition has findings and excavations related to riverside culture of Vaigai and Tamirabharani at Keeladi and Porunai, Sangam age industry in Kodumanal, which provided ample evidence to ancient civilization of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin, along with state ministers Thangam Thennarasu, M P Swaminathan, Senthil Balaji and DMK MP A Raja went around the venue and viewed the exhibits.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Information and Publicity Department regarding the achievements of his government which completed one year recently.

The seven-day exhibition at the VOC grounds titled ‘Porunai’ will be open to students and public.

