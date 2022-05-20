Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opens exhibition on archaeological findings in state

Updated: May 20, 2022 7:36:25 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition of the archeological findings and excavations at various sites in the state including the 4,200-year old Iron Age in Mayiladum Parai.
Organised by Archeological department, the exhibition has findings and excavations related to riverside culture of Vaigai and Tamirabharani at Keeladi and Porunai, Sangam age industry in Kodumanal, which provided ample evidence to ancient civilization of Tamil Nadu.
தமிழ்நாடு அரசு ஓராண்டில் ஆற்றிய அரும்பணிகளின் தொகுப்பு ஓவிய வடிவங்களின் கண்காட்சி ஆகியவற்றை மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் தொடங்கி வைத்தார்.
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) May 19, 2022
Stalin, along with state ministers Thangam Thennarasu, M P Swaminathan, Senthil Balaji and DMK MP A Raja went around the venue and viewed the exhibits.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Information and Publicity Department regarding the achievements of his government which completed one year recently.
The seven-day exhibition at the VOC grounds titled ‘Porunai’ will be open to students and public.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
