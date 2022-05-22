Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin lays foundation stone for 20 projects in Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid foundation stones for 20 projects in Nilgiris district at a cost of Rs 34.30 crore.

He also inaugurated 28 completed projects worth Rs 56.20 crore at a function organised at Government Arts College here.

Stalin also distributed welfare measures worth Rs 28.13 crore to 9,500 beneficiaries.

Earlier, he paid homage to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at the bus stand here.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the bust of John Sullivan, founder of modern Nilgiris, at a junction near Government Botanical Garden here.

Sullivan, who was the then British Collector of composite Coimbatore in 1817, contributed for the development of the district and also Ooty, presently called as Udhagamandalam.

The bronze bust built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh was unveiled to commemorate the 200th foundation year of Ooty.

The Chief Minister also launched a special medical camp for malnourished children under the ‘Ensure Nutrition’ scheme for children below six years at Doddabetta Panchayat Muthorai Children Centre.

The scheme ‘Ensure Nutrition’ aims to provide specialised medical care to children who are malnourished.

The medical camps are being held in all districts for a period of one month.