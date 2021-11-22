Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin lays foundation of several projects in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation of several projects and distributed welfare measures to over 25,000 beneficiaries during an event at VOC park in Coimbatore on Monday.

Speaking at the event, he said steps would be taken to make Tamil Nadu the top industrial state in the country. He added that Coimbatore plays a vital role in the state’s industrial growth. Being an industrial city, particularly with export-oriented industries, the government wanted to make it one of the best major industrial destinations in Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said.

He also said that the government will enter into MoUs with major industries bringing in more investment, giving lakh of employment opportunities, during the industrial conclave scheduled here on Tuesday.

Listing out the important projects, Stalin said Rs 1,132 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of Coimbatore airport. He said after the completion of the land acquisition process, the project would commence soon.

He added that just like Chennai, the government is planning to provide equal importance to Coimbatore Corporation. “As promised, government has passed an order for setting up the Urban Development Authority for the overall development of the city. A total of 200 crore has been allocated for laying five scheme roads in the city,” he said.

He said steps will be taken to shift the Central prison to the outskirts of the city. The ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ with all facilities, including walkaway, indoor and outdoor arena, is set to be constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore in two phases at Gandhipuram.

Moreover, Rs 309 crore has been set aside for the construction of underground drainage pipelines in the Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti, Saravanampatti areas, which are newly inducted to the Coimbatore Corporation.

In a bid to provide a better healthcare system to the people of Coimbatore, a total of 63 health centres and three medical research centres are set to be built at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

To further enhance the solid waste management system, Rs 11 crore has been set aside by the government. Streetlights at required areas are also to be installed at Rs 20 crore across the city.

During the event, a BJP leader was invited on stage at a government welfare scheme distribution event at VOC park in Coimbatore on Monday.

While the government had invited all stakeholders, the state’s main opposition party AIADMK boycotted the event.

However, BJP Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan participated in the event. She was initially seated in the front row. However, based on the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin, she was provided a chair on the stage.

She later delivered a speech thanking the government for new infrastructure projects and placed her demands for her constituency.