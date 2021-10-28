Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launches ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme

In order to reduce the learning gap that arose among students due to closure of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday launched the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi‘ (Education at Doorstep) scheme.

Launching the scheme at a function held in Villupuram district, Stalin said, “This programme will brighten the future of lakhs of students and will last for a hundred years.”

Stalin said the main objective of the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme was to address the learning gap that had arisen among students due to the closure of schools during the Covid-induced lockdowns in the state.

“During the pandemic, online classes were held, but online classes don’t benefit students like direct classes do. It is a known fact that benefits in physical classes cannot be replaced through online classes,” Stalin said.

“It was to counter this issue that the education department officials came up with Illam Thedi Kalvi,” he said.

Under the scheme, a place would be selected that would be near the residence of students, and everyday, teachers and volunteers would go to these areas to take classes for one to two hours in the evenings.

Stalin also said the scheme will be implemented with the help of teachers, retired teachers, parents, and volunteers from different organisations.

Stalin recalled the Dravidian movement and said, “Education, was once refused to the people for hundreds of years. But, it was taken to them through the Thinnai Education by the Dravidian movement.”

The key spirit of social justice and self respect is promoted by the scheme, he said. “Access of education and employment opportunities for all is the main objective of the Dravidian movement,” Stalin said.

“The Justice Party introduced the free non-meal scheme and former chief ministers Kamarajar, MGR, and Kalaingar developed it. Illam Thedi Kalvi is one such programme,” Stalin said, and thanked the school education minister and the department officials for coming up with the initiative.

“This programme will extend classrooms outside schools and will set up an example for other states,” he concluded.