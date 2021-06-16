Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin keeps his word, gets job for woman who donated gold chain towards Covid-19 relief

MK Stalin, who was moved by the gesture of Soumya, tweeted that he would take necessary action to get her a job. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has kept his promise and got a job for a 23-year-old woman who had donated her gold chain towards Covid-19 relief and requested an employment opportunity to sustain her family.

R Soumya, an engineering graduate from Pottaneri village, had given a petition along with her gold donation to MK Stalin during his visit to Mettur near Salem. She said her mother had died due to pneumonia last year and with her father’s pension of Rs 7,000, the family was struggling to make ends meet. Her two elder sisters, married off, were not in a position to financially help, she added while seeking a job.

On Tuesday, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji visited Soumya’s house in Mettur and handed over the appointment order letter from JSW Steels Ltd. She will get Rs 17,500 as monthly gross salary. Stalin congratulated Soumya over phone.

“I was so moved when the chief minister took to social media and mentioned my petition and promised to take action on the request. Despite his busy schedule, he took time to see my petition and I feel I am blessed. I told him I will perform my job with sincerity and honesty and will forever be grateful to him,” Soumya said.