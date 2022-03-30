Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates multi-modal transport hub in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday inaugurated the landscaping and a subway of the Central Square located near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai.

The facility aims to act as a multi-modal transport hub. For commuters who land at the railway station, many transport options, including suburban trains, MRTS services, Metro trains and buses, will be available.

An official at the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said the subway connecting the Central station with the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital was inaugurated Wednesday.

A massive underground multi-level parking is also set to come up as a part of this facility. The parking facility will have a capacity to hold up to 1,500 two-wheelers and 500 four-wheelers at a time.

The Central Square consists of various facilities, including landscaping with greenery and fountains, a pedestrian plaza with seating arrangements, tensile canopy, pergola structures, pathways to ease walking, etc.

The subways, with all the facilities, including elevators and escalators, will connect important buildings, including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Victoria Hall and Ripon Buildings, which will further ease the traffic congestion.