Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates ‘equality village’ in Sivaganga district

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Samathuvapuram (equality village) in Kotai Vengapatti near Kannamangalampatti panchayat in the Sivaganga district of the state.

Close to 100 houses have been built at this equality village at a cost of Rs 3 crore and 17 lakh. A chest-size bust of Dravidian ideologue Periyar built at a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh was also installed at the entrance of the village during the inauguration ceremony.

As M K Stalin handed over the keys to the beneficiaries, he hailed the Samathuvapuram initiative by former chief minister M Karunanidhi as a noble scheme for people to live without caste or religious discrimination. The Tamil Nadu chief minister noted that at Sivaganga, of the nine Samathuvapurams that were opened by the late Karunanidhi, eight are in public use and the one constructed at Kotai Vengapatti got stalled as the government changed in 2011.

The Samathuvapuram at Kotai Vengapatti has been built on 12.253 acre of land and each house has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.92 lakh. Close to Rs. 18 lakh has been spent on providing water supply including the drinking water to each of the 100 houses. Apart from this, Rs 1.1 lakh was spent to build a playground with all facilities for volleyball and kabaddi and a park named after Kalaignar has also been constructed for young children at a cost of Rs 5.25 lakh.

Street light and drainage facilities have been set up and roads laid for the benefit of the residents. At Rs 4.38 lakh, a ration shop has been constructed and Stalin also opened the Anganwadi centre and a library that has been built at a cost of Rs 8.09 lakh.

State cabinet ministers K N Nehru, K K S S R Ramachandran, RS Rajakanappan, P Moorthi, Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.