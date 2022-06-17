Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates 20 women police stations across state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Thursday inaugurated 20 All Women Police Stations (AWPS) across the state via video conference from the secretariat in Chennai.

The new police stations were inaugurated in Valasaravakkam (Chennai), Selaiyur and Vandalur (Tambaram Corporation) and SRMC (Avadi Corporation), Katpadi (Vellore), Tiruvannamalai Rural, Thittakudi (Cuddalore), Karur rural, Kottaipattinam (Pudukkotai), Orathanadu (Thanajavur), Muthupet (Tiruvarur), Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), Perundurai (Erode), Uthankarai (Krishnagiri), Oomachikulam (Madurai), Dindigul Rural, Periyakulam (Theni), Mudukulathur (Ramanathapuram), Cheranmahadevi (Tirunelveli), and Puliyankudi (Tenkasi).

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu government said that police stations were established with a primary objective of assisting the cops in dealing with the problems faced by women across the state. With this, there are currently 202 All Women Police Stations in the state.

The police stations were inaugurated in the presence of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu and Chennai city Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.