Friday, August 12, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hands over Rs 46.31 crore gold bond to Bhavaniamman temple

The scheme to convert gold jewels remaining idle with the temples under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department was revamped by the DMK after it came to power last year.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 12, 2022 6:36:59 am
The gold deposit certificate was handed over to the temple authorities in the presence of HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Principal Secretary, Tourism and HR & CE, B Chandra Mohan and HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Unused gold ornaments at the renowned Bhavaniamman temple, Periyapalayam, melted converted into gold bars under the government’s gold deposit scheme was handed over to the temple authorities by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday.

The scheme to convert gold jewels remaining idle with the temples under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department was revamped by the DMK after it came to power last year. As per the scheme to monetise the temple gold, the ornaments are melted and converted into gold bars after removing the stones and metals.

The government received totally 130.512 kg gold articles from the Bhavaniamman temple in Tiruvallur district and converted them into gold bars weighing 91.61 kg. The value of the bonds in exchange of the gold deposited with the
State Bank of India, Mumbai, under the revamped gold deposit scheme, 2015, is Rs 46.31 crore.

An interest of Rs 1.04 crore would be obtained through the deposit and the sum would be used for the temple upkeep, an official release here said.

The gold deposit certificate was handed over to the temple authorities in the presence of HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Principal Secretary, Tourism and HR & CE, B Chandra Mohan and HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.

Retired Supreme Court judge D Raju and other officials were also present on the occasion.

In June, the Chief Minister had handed over the gold deposit bond worth Rs 10 crore to the management of Arulmigu Mariamman temple at Irukkankudi in Virudhunagar district.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:36:59 am

