Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admitted to hospital in Chennai days after testing Covid positive

Updated: July 14, 2022 1:00:25 pm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, days after he tested positive for Covid-19, a statement by the institute read.
The Co-Founder and Executive Founder of the Kauvery Hospital, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, via the statement, informed that Stalin “has been admitted at the Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms.”
On Tuesday, Stalin announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe,” he wrote.
“இன்று உடற்சோர்வு சற்று இருந்தது. பரிசோதித்ததில் #COVID19 உறுதிசெய்யப்பட்டதையடுத்து தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன்.
அனைவரும் முகக்கவசம் அணிவதோடு, தடுப்பூசிகளைச் செலுத்திக் கொண்டு, பாதுகாப்பாய் இருப்போம்” என மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/wlREizLIfq
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 12, 2022
