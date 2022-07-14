Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admitted to hospital in Chennai days after testing Covid positive

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, days after he tested positive for Covid-19, a statement by the institute read.

The Co-Founder and Executive Founder of the Kauvery Hospital, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, via the statement, informed that Stalin “has been admitted at the Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms.”

On Tuesday, Stalin announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe,” he wrote.