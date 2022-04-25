Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin chairs meet to take stock of Covid-19 situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday chaired a meeting with the district collectors and other senior officials over preventive measures that are needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to a statement, Stalin, during the meeting, briefed the officials about the various steps the government has taken to break the transmission chain and how they needed to be more vigilant now with the cases starting to rise in Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh over the past few weeks.

“Though our vaccination coverage has increased, it is still low in comparison to other states. 1.48 crore people are due for their second dose in our state, 11.68 lakh people haven’t received their booster doses. Our challenge is to ensure these people are vaccinated in the upcoming weeks,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister added that the district collectors should ensure that people are wearing masks in public places. “While we are making sure that the public are not affected economically, we also need to prevent the loss of lifes in future due to the virus. It’s a fine balance.” he noted.

Stalin’s meeting comes days after a number of students at IIT Madras tested positive for the virus. The spread, which began on April 19, turned into a mini cluster with 60 people testing positive for the virus.

While addressing the reporters on Sunday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said that of the 60, 40 have recovered. He added that the rest of the students are being monitored 24×7 and everyone is following the safety guidelines.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 52 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 34,53,552.