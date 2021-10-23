Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin hops on to city bus, takes passengers by surprise

October 23, 2021 10:45:15 pm
Passengers of a city bus on Saturday were in for a pleasant surprise when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin boarded the vehicle and briefly interacted with them.
The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar here when he boarded the “M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar” service, much to the delight of the passengers.
தி. நகர் – கண்ணகி நகர் வழித்தட பேருந்தில் மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் திடீரென ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டு, பெண்களிடம் மகளிருக்கான இலவச பேருந்து பயண திட்டம் குறித்து கேட்டறிந்தார். pic.twitter.com/QbKwZKpB3i
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 23, 2021
He mainly enquired with the women about the government’s free bus travel scheme for them, an official said.
Later, in a tweet, Stalin said “the joy on the women’s face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus.”
