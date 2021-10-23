scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 23, 2021
MUST READ

Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin hops on to city bus, takes passengers by surprise

The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar here when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" service, much to the delight of the passengers.

By: PTI | Chennai |
October 23, 2021 10:45:15 pm
M K Stalin mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them, an official said. (Screengrab)

Passengers of a city bus on Saturday were in for a pleasant surprise when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin boarded the vehicle and briefly interacted with them.

The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar here when he boarded the “M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar” service, much to the delight of the passengers.

He mainly enquired with the women about the government’s free bus travel scheme for them, an official said.

Later, in a tweet, Stalin said “the joy on the women’s face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X