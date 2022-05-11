Will deal bid to foment religious troubles with an iron hand, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says

Taking a firm stand against violence and its prevention, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said in the Assembly that any attempts to foment trouble on any grounds like politics, religion or caste would be dealt with an iron hand.

Pointing to a rise in hate speeches vis-à-vis caste and religion in social media, he said elements propagating hatred are being closely monitored. Understanding the dangers the trend posed, the government would continue to take action against such elements. Extremist tendencies should be nipped in the bud. He said the police department is functioning independently without any political interferences.

Whoever it may be, stern action is being taken against those aiming at creating religious clashes. Efforts to foment trouble on any grounds like politics, religion or caste would be dealt with an iron hand, Stalin asserted.

“There is no room for religious hatred in the Tamil soil,” he said and added that government would ensure that such elements are brought to justice.

Asserting that there are no incidents of violence or police firing, caste or religious clashes in the DMK-regime, Stalin, replying to the debate on Demand for Grants to police department held by him said, “this is the biggest achievement of this government.” During 2018-21, under the AIADMK regime there have been 16 incidents of police firing and it includes one on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin. In contrast, there has been no police firing in the DMK rule, he said.

Referring to leader of opposition K Palaniswami’s comment on cases being filed against AIADMK functionaries, Stalin rejected the accusation. Only a few cases, based on facts are against AIADMK men, he said. The DMK government is working as a people’s government and the support is growing, he said.

On police verification for issuance of passport, he said in future, applicants need not have to visit local police stations in connection with the process.

A plea by a legislator to withdraw cases filed against those who staged protests against the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station would be considered. A Special Investigation Team would be set up to look into online gambling, to ascertain the reasons behind some people ending their lives after involving in such activities.

Custodial deaths can never be justified and police department has been directed to strictly follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court while questioning suspects. An advisory has been issued to prevent custodial deaths. Through sensitisation programmes, police personnel are being trained on both handling suspects and scientific investigation.

Citing the filing of charge sheet in the gang-rape of a woman in Vellore within 32 days of filing of FIR, he said the Tamil Nadu police created history in the case. The woman, a doctor hailing from Bihar filed a complaint and it was received by e-mail on 22 March 2022 and a case was filed. Charge sheet was filed on April 23 and the accused persons were held under the Goondas Act, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Stalin said the police department has nurtured peace in the state and considering such a scenario, industries that exited Tamil Nadu were making a comeback and fresh investments are being made by firms on a level that was not seen before.

Tamil Nadu has regained its place as a peaceful and safe state, he said adding the government’s policy is aimed at prevention of crimes rather than its reduction and the priority is for ‘preventive’ policing.

Expressing concern over students getting addicted to ‘intoxicating items,’ he said tough action is being taken against Gutkha sale. Similarly, strong action is underway against growing Ganja smuggling and its sale in addition to stern punishments. Steps are afoot to confiscate the properties of such offenders in accordance with law.

As many as 10,837 persons were arrested between May 2021 and March 2022 in connection with sale and smuggling of intoxicants including Ganja and of them 648 were placed in preventive detention, he said.

As part of his announcements for police department (2022-23), Stalin announced a night patrol special allowance of Rs 300 per month to policemen up to the rank of inspectors. Like the 1-day weekly off system for police constables, sub-inspectors and special sub-inspectors would also be given a day off every 15 days which would benefit 10,508 policemen of that rank.