Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin announces biodiversity eco park near Manimuthar

Manimuthar dam, about 50 km from Tirunelveli, is situated at the foot of the scenic Pothigai hills. It is among the major tourist attractions in this southern district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

A biodiversity eco park will be established near the Manimuthar reservoir in the district at a cost of Rs 7 crore to act as a stimulus to tourism and ecological conservation in the area, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Manimuthar dam, about 50 km from here, is situated at the foot of the scenic Pothigai hills. It is among the major tourist attractions in this southern district.

“The biodiversity eco park project, to come up in the Western Ghat region, would not only augur well for the tourism industry but also help to create awareness on conservation of ecology,” the Chief Minister noted.

Speaking after inaugurating 29 projects completed at an estimated cost of Rs 74.24 crore besides laying foundation stones for 727 new initiatives worth Rs 156.28 crore, in the district, Stalin announced that an integrated auction hall for banana cultivators would be established in Kalakadu.

The Chief Minister disbursed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 111.78 crore to 30,658 beneficiaries on the occasion.

A heart, neuro, kidney and liver diseases block at Tirunelveli Medical College for Rs 72.1 crore, a memorial arch and an auditorium for national poet Subramanya Bharati and for freedom fighter V O Chidambaranar at Madurai for Rs 1.05 crore were among the 727 new projects for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 06:45:14 am
Madras HC refuses to interfere with TANGEDCO tenders

