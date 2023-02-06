Juvenile home death: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh, house for mother of 17-year-old boy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Monday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of a 17-year-old boy who died after alleged torture at a government observation home for boys in Chengalpattu district in December.

Stalin said the victim’s mother would receive Rs 7.5 lakh in compensation and Rs 2.5 lakh from the chief minister’s public relief fund. He also noted that a house would be allotted to her under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s project nearing completion at Tambaram in the district.

The Tambaram railway police detained the boy for alleged theft and sent him to the juvenile home. On December 31, the victim’s mother, P Priya, received a call from the centre saying her son had a seizure and was taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. After a while, she learned that her son had passed away.

As Priya saw her son’s body in the mortuary the next day, she noticed signs of a physical assault. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of suspicious death. A judicial magistrate conducted an inquiry, and following the autopsy report, which confirmed that there were injury marks on the body, the district police initiated a probe.

Also Read | Brothers arrested in Tamil Nadu for extorting money from women using fake accounts of actors

Following the investigation, the police in January arrested six people, including the superintendent, assistant superintendent and four other workers of the observation home, on charges of murder.

Stalin said the government would form a high-level committee under a retired Madras High Court judge to monitor the activities of special, observation and other safety homes in the state. He added that it would have a retired IAS officer and a representative on behalf of NGOs.