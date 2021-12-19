Tamil Nadu CM launches free treatment initiative to save lives of road accident victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched a major initiative to save the lives of road accident victims in the State – Innuyir Kaappon – providing free medical treatment within the first 48 hours to those injured.

A total of 609 hospitals across the state– 408 private hospitals and 201 government hospitals–have been networked to provide the medicare during the golden hour and save precious human lives.

The scheme offers about 81 recognised live saving procedures to a maximum cover of up to Rs one lakh to the victim and the gesture will include the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) and non-members.

The free medicare during the first 48 hours will be provided to accident victims of Tamil Nadu and others visiting the State, the government said.

The beneficiaries of CMCHIS would be allowed to continue treatment at the same hospital while those not covered under this scheme or any insurance scheme will be treated for free at the government hospital after his or her condition is stabilised, a release said.

Choice of hospitalisation (after stabilisation) is offered to the victim to opt for payment through health insurance or self in case the victim seeks to be shifted to a hospital of his or her choice.

After launching the scheme in Malmaruvathur, the Chief Minister inspected a mega COVID-19 vaccination camp at Nandhivaram.