Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Tamil Nadu CM assures steps to provide relief to Cauvery delta farmers

Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai witnessed heavy rainfall during the past few days and it has come to the notice of the government that crops ready for harvest including paddy are submerged in water, he said in a statement.

While the unseasonal rains are receding now, appropriate steps are being taken to drain water from fields. (File/representational image)
Appropriate action would be taken on providing relief to farmers of Cauvery delta region after looking into inputs from a panel of Ministers and officials that studied damage to crops due to unseasonal rains, Chief Minister M K Stalin has said.

While the unseasonal rains are receding now, appropriate steps are being taken to drain water from fields. Preliminary, on the spot assessment is being done by officials of the Revenue and Agriculture department to ascertain the extent of damage.

Also, Stalin said he has deputed Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, Food Minister R Sakkarapani and top government officials to inspect the delta regions, interact with farmers and find out the information on damage to crops.

Appropriate follow-up action would be taken on providing crop insurance compensation and relief to farmers after looking into inputs from the panel of Ministers and officials that studied damage to crops due to unseasonal rains in the Cauvery delta region. Stalin said he would have a meeting with the panel on on February 6.

President of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee P R Pandian had said on Friday that about five lakh acre paddy crop, ready for harvest, was completely damaged due to unseasonal rainfall in Cauvery delta areas.

The farmers had insured the crop (late Samba/Thaladi season) and the compensation to be given should fully offset the losses due to the unseasonal rainfall. Pandian had urged Chief Minister Stalin to provide relief to the affected farmers from the State Disaster Response Fund.

On February 2, a depression over south Sri Lanka weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Cape Comorin.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 15:48 IST
