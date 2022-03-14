Tamil Nadu Class 9 girl kills self after being told to stand outside for coming late

A Class 9 student allegedly ended her life by jumping from the second floor of a government girls higher secondary school in Tiruchengode in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district on Saturday, after being made to stand outside for coming late to class.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official from the Tirunelveli district education department said the girl allegedly took the extreme step after 2.30pm. “The lunch break had got over and the Tamil class began. The teacher asked this girl and other students who had come late to stand outside for 10-15 minutes,” the official said.

According to the official, the girl was the student representative and the teacher said that since she was late, another student would be given charge of the class. “After entering the class, the girl complained of a vomiting sensation and went out. As she did not return for a while, the teacher asked other students to check on her. By then the girl had climbed to the second floor and jumped off the building,” the official said.

Though the teachers rushed her to hospital, she could not be saved.

Her relatives initially refused to accept the body and blocked the Namakkal highway demanding justice for the girl. They relented after higher officials intervened. Her final rites were performed on Sunday.

A total of 17 students were said to be present in the class during the incident.

The Tiruchengode police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. No arrest has been made so far.