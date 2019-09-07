Tamil Nadu: ‘Class 6 question paper’ asking whether Dalits are untouchables triggers row

A question paper that purportedly appeared in a Class VI examination has created a furore in Tamil Nadu with many political leaders condemning the inappropriate questions based on caste and religious stereotypes.

Advertising

Although the question paper is being widely circulated on social media, it is not clear as to which school in the state had set up these questions. One of the multiple-choice question in the paper asked what does the word ‘Dalit’ means and listed options included “foreigners, untouchables, upper class and middle class.”

A host of politicians, including DMK leader Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and CPM leader Kanagaraj have raised questions about the exam paper.

“Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law,” Stalin tweeted while tagging HRD Ministry.

Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law.@HRDMinistry pic.twitter.com/kddu8jdbN7 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 7, 2019

Another question asking “the common stereotypes about Muslims” had options as follows: “Muslims do not send their girls to school; they are pure vegetarians; they do not sleep at all at the time of Roza; and all of them.”