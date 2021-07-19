Tamil Nadu class 12th result to be announced today

The Tamil Nadu Board will announce Class 12 or TN Plus Two results today. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said, adding that the students will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Alternatively, they can also register their date of birth and roll number at http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in to access the results.

Check LIVE TN Board +2 Result 2021 | Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be out today, check scores on these websites

Students/parents can dial Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s toll-free helpline 14417 to clear their doubts on career prospects.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. This year, results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. A 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department had announced that students who are not satisfied with the above suggestion and want to improve their scores will be provided an opportunity to take up the board exams when the Covid-19 situation improves. According to the release by the department, the marks scored by those students in the written exams will be considered as final. The details of the written exam are to be announced later by the department.

On July 22 at 11 am, the students can download their mark sheets from http://dge.tn.gov.in, http://dge.tn.nic.in