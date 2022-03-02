Tamil Nadu class 12 board exams from May 5, class 10 from May 6

The class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu will be conducted from May 6 to 30, as per the schedule released by the state school education department Wednesday. The class 12 board exams will be held from May 5 to 28 and class 11 exams from May 9 to 11, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh told the media in Chennai.

The practical exams for all these classes will be conducted from April 25 to May 2.

Chennai Live News | Follow updates from your state

The minister said around nine lakh class 10 students, 8.49 lakh class 11 students, and 8.36 lakh class 12 students will be appearing for the exams. The class 12 board examination results will be declared tentatively on June 23, class 11 on July 7, and class 10 on June 17, he added.

#TamilNadu School Education Department announces the #BoardExam dates for classes 10, 11 and 12 students. Class 12 exams to be conducted between May 5 to 28. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/DsrWC9uJD6 pic.twitter.com/m9aVUZsjrC — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) March 2, 2022

More stringent measures would be taken this time to ensure there are no issues like leakage of question papers like what happened during the revision tests last month.

“We are going to issue two sets of question papers before the exams. On the day of the exams, we will decide on which set of question papers would be issued to the students. We will take steps to ensure that no such (leakage of question papers) incidents take place in the future,” the minister said.

Apart from this, for all the government and aided, matriculation school students from classes 6 to 9 who come under the Tamil Nadu state common board, the exams will be conducted from May 5 to May 13 and the results will be declared on May 30, the minister said.

The practical exams for students of class 9 will take place from May 2 to May 4. The last working day for students of classes 1 to5 will be May 13.

In the next academic year, the regular classes for students of classes 10 and 12 will begin from June 13 and for class 11, on June 24.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched an ambitious skill development scheme for students in the state which aims to hone the educational skills, knowledge, talent, and efficiency of 10 lakh youth annually.

According to a release, the scheme envisaged tapping the special talents of students in government and aided schools, colleges and universities. “Guidance centres will be set up in schools while there would be a separate syllabus aimed at classes nine to twelve,” the release said.