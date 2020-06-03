Tamil Nadu: 9.7 lakh students to get masks stitched by women SHGs for Class 10 exams

To ensure social distancing during the exam, there will be only 10 students in a class room against the usual strength of 20. (Representational Image) To ensure social distancing during the exam, there will be only 10 students in a class room against the usual strength of 20. (Representational Image)

Even as the total number of Covid-19 cases has climbed to over 24,500, Tamil Nadu is ready to go ahead with Class 10 exams scheduled to be held from June 15 to 26 across the state, making arrangements for physical distancing in classrooms.

According to minister K A Sengottaiayan and senior school education department officials, the state has made all arrangements, including the process to distribute face masks to 9.7 lakh students, and limiting the total number of students in a classroom to 10 from 20.

“To ensure social distancing during the exam, there will be only 10 students in a class room against the usual strength of 20. With the help of Tamil Nadu social welfare department and hundreds of women-run self help groups and NGOs, we are arranging 46.37 lakh reusable cloth masks across the state. Every student will get three reusable cloth masks each to use them during the exam days. Teachers also will be getting masks. The social welfare department will handover these masks to respective district education officials by June 6,” S Kannappan, director of school education said.

Sengottaiyan has, however, ruled out postponing the exams further despite such requests by parents, students and educationists. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from June 1.

There will be around 12,690 exam centres across the state. All Class 10 students can download their hall tickets from Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations’ website from Thursday.

“We will be opening four helpline numbers besides providing contacts of at least three teachers including headmasters for students to consult if they face any trouble in exam procedures. Hall tickets will have these helpline numbers printed, this should help students to contact us without any stress or anxiety about exams,” Kannappan said.

Online hall tickets can be downloaded by entering their roll number and date of birth. Students can also approach their respective school headmasters to download the hall tickets. If students have any doubts regarding the exams, they can contact the cell numbers given in the hall tickets.

Other than Class 10 exams, a rescheduled final exam for Class 11 will be held on June 16, and another Class 12 exam for about 1000 absentee students across the state will be held on June 18. They also can use the online hall ticket system.

Meanwhile, around 2000 students in Chennai’s government corporation schools who had gone to their native states amid the lockdown and could not attend the examinations, are back in the state. A survey last month found that several students from migrant workers’ families had gone home. Kannappan said almost all of them are back in the state.

Only 206 students are missing now, all others are back in Chennai as many were children of migrant workers from other districts of Tamil Nadu. Respective school managements are tracking these cases and we are in touch with many parents individually to ensure that they would be back in Chennai before exams,” he said.

The government has also issued orders to reopen all hostels including those for students from backward communities by June 11.

About 750 special exam centres will be opened in containment zones in districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur. “These exam centres will be a school or a building nearer to containment zones. All exam centres will have hand washing facilities and hand sanitisers as well. All schools will have adequate number of thermal scanners before exams start,” Kannappan said.

