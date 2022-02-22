Tamil Nadu civic polls: Former AIADMK minister Jayakumar arrested for assaulting DMK cadre

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was arrested Monday night by the Chennai police from his residence for assaulting a DMK cadre on Saturday at Washermanpet during the urban local body polls. A 15-member police team reached Jayakumar’s residence at around 8.25 pm and took him in custody before arresting him.

A senior officer said that the former law minister cooperated with the procedure when he was arrested.

#Jayakumar has been booked under several sections of IPC for poll-related violations. His family alleges that 50 police personnel barged into his residence at Pattinapakkam and took him away by force. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/d6255DSVxa — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 21, 2022

The arrest was made based on two cases filed against Jayakumar, including the one in which he is accused of assaulting a DMK worker. In a video related to the incident, which was shared by Jayakumar himself, the former minister was seen catching hold of a DMK cadre from a Chennai polling booth during the urban local body polls held on Saturday. The DMK cadre was charged of casting a ‘fake vote’.

Naresh, the youth who was allegedly assaulted by Jayakumar, had filed one of the cases against him. Naresh was later admitted to a government hospital in the city.

The former minister is booked under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 153, 355, 323, 324, 506 (ii) IPC and 4 AA (1a), 4AA (4) of TNOPPD Act at Tondiarpet police station and another case at Royapuram police station under Sections 188, 269, 270, 41(VI) CP Act.