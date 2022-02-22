scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tamil Nadu civic polls: Former AIADMK minister Jayakumar arrested for assaulting DMK cadre

In a video related to the incident, which was shared by Jayakumar himself, the former minister was seen catching hold of a DMK cadre from a Chennai polling booth during the urban local body polls held on Saturday. The DMK cadre was charged of casting a ‘fake vote’.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
February 22, 2022 8:17:31 am
Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar (Source: IeTamil)

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was arrested Monday night by the Chennai police from his residence for assaulting a DMK cadre on Saturday at Washermanpet during the urban local body polls. A 15-member police team reached Jayakumar’s residence at around 8.25 pm and took him in custody before arresting him.

Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Results |liveFollow live updates

A senior officer said that the former law minister cooperated with the procedure when he was arrested.

The arrest was made based on two cases filed against Jayakumar, including the one in which he is accused of assaulting a DMK worker. In a video related to the incident, which was shared by Jayakumar himself, the former minister was seen catching hold of a DMK cadre from a Chennai polling booth during the urban local body polls held on Saturday. The DMK cadre was charged of casting a ‘fake vote’.

Naresh, the youth who was allegedly assaulted by Jayakumar, had filed one of the cases against him. Naresh was later admitted to a government hospital in the city.

The former minister is booked under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 153, 355, 323, 324, 506 (ii) IPC and 4 AA (1a), 4AA (4) of TNOPPD Act at Tondiarpet police station and another case at Royapuram police station under Sections 188, 269, 270, 41(VI) CP Act.

