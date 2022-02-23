Tamil Nadu urban polls: DMK sweeps in Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram corporations

As the DMK completely swept the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, the ruling party continued its victory march in the Chennai corporation, as well as in the newly-formed corporations such as Tambaram and Avadi.

The M K Stalin led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday won all the 21 city corporations and 128 out of the 138 municipalities in Tamil Nadu. The party also won 400 out of 489 town panchayats. The state urban local body polls were held on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Civic Polls | Follow live news updates

In Greater Chennai Corporation, there are 200 wards under 15 zones. Of the total wards, the DMK won 153 while the AIADMK managed to grab 15. The DMK’s allies Indian National Congress (13), CPI(M) (4), CPI(1) VCK (4), MDMK (2), and IUML (1) also managed to win significantly. Five Independent candidates also emerged victorious while the BJP and the AMMK won one seat each.

Here’s the final list of candidates who won in the urban local body elections in Chennai Corporation. The #DMK has won 153 wards while #AIADMK has secured victory in 15. #TNElectionResults @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/wM0t5IfEY5 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 22, 2022

In Tambaram corporation, which comes under the Chengalpet district, of the total 70 wards, the DMK managed to secure victory in 50 wards, while the AIADMK won nine and eight wards were won by other candidates. The Congress party won two wards and the CPI(M) one.

Of the 48 wards in Avadi corporation in the Tiruvallur district, 35 were won by the DMK, four by the AIADMK and five by other candidates. The Congress party won three wards while the CPI(M) emerged victorious in one ward.

In January, the Tamil Nadu Government issued orders to reserve the Mayor post in Chennai and Tambaram Corporation for a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste category. It also reserved the Mayor post in Avadi Corporation for Scheduled Caste (General) candidates. The indirect elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman, Vice-Chairman would take place on March 4.