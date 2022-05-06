Tamil Nadu: Children below 5 years to travel for free in govt buses

Tamil Nadu Minister for Transport S S Sivasankar Thursday announced in the Assembly that children below five years of age can travel for free in government buses across the state.

The state had earlier allowed children below three years to travel for free and charged half price for children upto 12 years.

During his reply for demands for grants for his department, the Minister said that the government is planning to introduce the cashless ticketing system and integrate all public modes of transport on the lines of the National Common Mobility Card norms. The project, funded by the German Bank KFW, is set to be initially implemented in city buses in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

To encourage passengers to travel in long-distance buses run by the state transport corporations, the government is planning to provide a 10 per cent discount to those who book their tickets online.

To increase revenue, the transport department is also set to utilise the luggage space in long-distance buses. On a trial basis, a certain fee is set to be collected from people who wish to send parcel/courier services in these buses plying from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli on daily/monthly basis.

At Rs 3 crore, the department is also planning to establish facilities at 16 bus terminuses to display the arrival and location of the bus on a real-time basis.

An integrated grievance redressal to be set up to address the complaints of the passengers.

The minister said amendments will be made in the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2021 to fix sensors along with cameras in the front and rear side of the school vehicles.