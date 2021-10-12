Tamil Nadu: 3-year-old child dies after consuming mosquito repellent

A three-year-old boy died Monday after he accidentally consumed mosquito repellent near Pallavaram in Chennai. The deceased, identified as Kishore, lived in Fathima Nagar in Pammal.

As per sources, Sunday the child was playing with bottles of liquid mosquito repellent and consumed it when the parents were not around him. Within a while, the toddler started throwing up and felt a burning sensation and started to scream in pain.

The parents rushed him to a nearby private clinic from where they were directed to the Chrompet Government Hospital. From there, they were again directed to the Government’s Children’s Hospital in Egmore. The child died at night while undergoing treatment.

The child’s father Tamizharasan, who works at a private firm, registered a complaint at Shankar Nagar police station against the doctor of the private clinic and held him responsible for his son’s death. In his complaint, Tamizharasan claimed that the doctor provided incorrect treatment.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, sub-inspector R Ramachandran said they have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are carrying out further investigation and after which they might alter the case under the required section. The doctor, Sreenivasan (45), a resident of Chromepet, has shut down his clinic at Pammal and is apparently on the run.

“We received a complaint on October 11. We immediately checked at the clinic and at his residence and he was not found. Once we get hold of the doctor, we will conduct further enquiry. Some of the neighbours claimed that he had saved certain lives and there have been certain reports which say that he doesn’t possess a valid license. So, we are investigating all these claims. We will write to the state medical council to get details about the doctor. The post-mortem was conducted today (Tuesday) at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and we are waiting for the final reports,” he said.