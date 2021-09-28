Tamil Nadu chief secretary asks 13 districts to speed up vaccination drive

Tamil Nadu chief secretary V Irai Anbu wrote to all district collectors on Monday, commending their performance in the third mega Covid-19 vaccination drive conducted on Sunday.

The drive covered 24,85,814 people, taking the total number of vaccinated persons in the state to 1,38,60,328 in September. As per the release by the health department, the state administered 9.85 lakh more doses than it had targeted. The vaccination drive was carried out at 23,436 centres across Tamil Nadu.

However, the chief secretary also pointed out that certain districts were lagging behind in administering the doses. “Some of the collectors and the associated district officials are lagging behind and they must put their house in order to speed up vaccination,” the chief secretary said. Tamil Nadu is currently at the 13th position among the states in terms of vaccine coverage.

“Supply constraint is one reason, and we are taking all steps to address the issue. Meanwhile, I would request you all, particularly the laggers, to redouble your efforts and improve your daily vaccination performance,” Anbu added.

According to the performance chart issued by the chief secretary, the health units in Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Kanyakumari occupy the top four ranks and their performance has been termed as ‘excellent’.

The performance of health units in Tiruchirappai, Erode, Tiruppur and Tiruvallur has been ‘very good’ and the others such as Karur, Namakkal, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Nilgris and Kovilpatti (Thoothukudi district) have exhibited ‘good’ performance.

As many as 10 health units have been put in ‘satisfactory’ performance, while eight health units ‘need improvement’.

The performance of 13 health units including Sivakasi (Virudhunagar district), Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Chengalpet, Tiruvannamalai, Pudkukkotai, Aranthangi (Pudukkotai district), Ariyalur, Vellore, Ramanathapuram and Villupuram have been labelled as ‘poor’ performers.