Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Stalin to inaugurate Chennai Book Fair on February 16

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 45th edition of the Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) on Wednesday.

The 19-day event will begin with the chief minister presenting the ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi Porkizhi Virudhugal’ literary award along with other BAPASI awards to eminent writers and Tamil scholars.

Speaking to reporters, BAPASI president S Vairavan said the book fair will be held at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam.

“There will be 800 stalls as per the directions of the revenue and disaster management department. This time, the entrances have been named after Ki. Ra (acclaimed Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan) and Tho Paramasivan (eminent writer and former professor). Whereas, the main gate has been designed keeping in mind the Arignar Anna Memorial Library,” he said.

The organisers said as many as 40,000 online tickets have been sold till now. The entry fee to the book fair is Rs 10. However, school and college students will not have to pay any entry fee. Close to one lakh new books are set to arrive this time for the exhibition, BAPASI sources added.

“Keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, sanitisers will be kept in every stall and visitors will be subjected to thermal screening. Moreover, not more than three people will be allowed inside a hall at a time. As many as 50-60 police officials will be deployed at the book fair. We will strictly monitor whether stall owners and visitors are adhering to Covid-19 protocols,” said P Mailavan, the vice-president of the BAPASI.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian will inaugurate three statues of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar, and V O Chidambaram Pillai at the fair ground.

The archaeological department will also exhibit ancient artefacts in a separate space at the fair.

Meanwhile, the organisers have made ‘Arusuvai Arasi’ the food partner of the exhibition. The move follows complaints about the quality of food items sold at the last edition of the fair.

The fair will remain open to the public on all days from February 16 to March 6 between 11 am and 8 pm, including the day of urban local body polls (February 19) and the counting day (February 22).