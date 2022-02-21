Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister MK Stalin takes selfie with school students at Marina beach

School students who visited the Marina beach on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of Republic Day tableaux were caught by surprise when Chief Minister MK Stalin suddenly stopped by to interact with them while returning home from the secretariat. Stalin also took selfies with the schoolchildren.

Officials said that students from four Chennai schools had come to the beachfront to watch the tableaux that participated in the Republic Day celebrations in the state capital last month.

Notably, a Union government panel had rejected multiple models of the state government’s proposed tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The tableau featured freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, such as VO Chidambaram Pillai, Subramaniya Bharati, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Veerapandia Kattabomman, and Maruthu Brothers, among others.

Stalin had then written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in the matter and have the state’s tableau included in the Republic Day parade in the national capital. In reply to Stalin’s letter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Tamil Nadu’s tableau could not make it to the final list of 12 selected for participation in the Republic Day parade.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister later announced that the ‘rejected’ tableau would be paraded as part of the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai and it will be exhibited in all major towns and cities of the state.