Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, receive heavy rainfall

Heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, in the early hours of Saturday.

The latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Chennai would witness thunderstorms with rain through the day. The minimum temperature in the city for the next 48 hours is likely to dip to 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will touch 33 degrees Celsius.

In fact, till next Wednesday (August 25), Chennai is likely to witness rains with thunderstorms.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu, too, have been receiving rainfall. Yercaud and Polur regions recorded 10 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Saturday. Erode recorded 6 cm, while Puducherry, Pandalur and Sathanur Dam recorded 5 cm of rainfall. The regions of Cuddalore, Salem and Villupuram recorded 3 cm rainfall each.

On Saturday, moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Erode and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai.

Madurai, meanwhile, recorded the highest on Friday at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai weather forecast:

Sunday, August 22: Thunderstorms with heavy rains are expected over isolated places in Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Delta districts.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is expected over the rest of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

Weather forecast for next 7 days-Chennai pic.twitter.com/I30MJA9kSW — Tamilnadu Vaanilai(தமிழ்நாடு வானிலை) (@ChennaiRmc) August 21, 2021

Monday, August 23: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Karur and Erode districts.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is expected over the rest of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

Tuesday, August 24: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over some interior districts of north Tamilnadu.