Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall likely in various districts for next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days. Whereas capital Chennai will experience cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in some areas in Chennai and the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be around 30˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

The department said yesterday’s low-pressure area over Comorin and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast now lies over Comorin and its neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above the mean sea level. It is likely to move northwest and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the time being.

IMD Chennai’s five-day forecast for Tamil Nadu

Day 1 (02.11.2021) and Day 2 (03.11.2021): Thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur over most places in Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Day 3 (04.11.2021): Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at most places in the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Day 4 (05.11.2021) aand Day 5 (06.11.2021): Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at most places in coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining interior districts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms with light-to-moderate rain are likely to occur at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

For the next 48 hours: The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms along with moderate rain, heavy at times, are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

The state government has declared a holiday for schools in view of the inclement weather on Tuesday in eight districts – Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Villupuram and Ariyalur. In Chennai, the district collector declared a holiday for both schools and colleges.