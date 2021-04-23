Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 12,652 fresh cases, 3789 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu govt assures high court on the availability of oxygen, ventilators

The Tamil Nadu government Thursday informed the Madras High court that it has enough supply of oxygen and ventilators. The state government’s reply comes after the Madras High Court took suo motu notice of newspaper reports on the shortage of Remdesivir and ventilators in the state and diversion of oxygen from a city plant to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed Vijay Narayanan, the advocate general for Tamil Nadu, to get clear instructions from the government to ensure that the state his handling the issue properly.

In the second half of the day, AG Vijay Narayanan informed the court that Tamil Nadu is one of the very few states with no shortage of ventilators at a time of dire need and the manufacturing is far ahead of requirement. He further added that there are about 9,600 ventilators of which 5,887 are earmarked for Covid-19 treatment and in private there about 6000 ventilators and 3,000 of them have been earmarked for the treatment of the deadly viral.

