Friday, April 23, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 12,652 fresh cases, 3789 from Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 89,428.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 23, 2021 9:38:23 am
Hyderabad, COVID-19Visitors walk on a street leading to the historic Charminar, closed in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 12,652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 10,37,711. Among these, Chennai reported 3789 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,97,814. The state recorded 59 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 13,317. Fifty one of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7526 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,34,966.

Telangana has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of micro containment zones ever since the state health department began to share the data for the first time since the pandemic began. The number rose from 363 to 495 zones in the last couple of days. As of April 22, there are as many as 495 active micro containment zones across the state, a maximum of them in the state capital.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on curfew, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:38 (IST)23 Apr 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 5 pm today to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Parivakkam: Parivakkam and nearby areas.
09:33 (IST)23 Apr 2021
207 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 207 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 102 arrivals and 105 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:30 (IST)23 Apr 2021
Tamil Nadu govt assures high court on the availability of oxygen, ventilators

The Tamil Nadu government Thursday informed the Madras High court that it has enough supply of oxygen and ventilators. The state government’s reply comes after the Madras High Court took suo motu notice of newspaper reports on the shortage of Remdesivir and ventilators in the state and diversion of oxygen from a city plant to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed Vijay Narayanan, the advocate general for Tamil Nadu, to get clear instructions from the government to ensure that the state his handling the issue properly.

In the second half of the day, AG Vijay Narayanan informed the court that Tamil Nadu is one of the very few states with no shortage of ventilators at a time of dire need and the manufacturing is far ahead of requirement. He further added that there are about 9,600 ventilators of which 5,887 are earmarked for Covid-19 treatment and in private there about 6000 ventilators and 3,000 of them have been earmarked for the treatment of the deadly viral.

09:27 (IST)23 Apr 2021
TN reports 12,652 fresh cases, 59 deaths as cases continue to spike across state

Tamil Nadu recorded 12,652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 10,37,711. Among these, Chennai reported 3789 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,97,814. The state recorded 59 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 13,317. Fifty one of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7526 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,34,966.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 89,428. Till date, 6,26,392 males, 4,11,281 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,16,28,863 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,15,653 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.

09:23 (IST)23 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

The number of people who received free Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh under Arogyasri scheme crossed one lakh Thursday. The state was the first to include Covid-19 treatment in the list of illnesses covered under the state’s flagship healthcare scheme just as the pandemic started last year. The scheme permitted some critically ill persons to receive treatment even at expensive hospitals such as Apollo Hospitals.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested two people for allegedly poisoning a tigress in Singara forest range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgris in November 2020. The arrests were made on Tuesday. The carcass of the seven-year-old tigress was found at Seemankuli Odai near Achakarai. Forest officials rescued two male cubs from the area and sent them to Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Perungalathur to be raised under special care.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

