Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 12,652 fresh cases, 3789 from Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 12,652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 10,37,711. Among these, Chennai reported 3789 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,97,814. The state recorded 59 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 13,317. Fifty one of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7526 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,34,966.
Telangana has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of micro containment zones ever since the state health department began to share the data for the first time since the pandemic began. The number rose from 363 to 495 zones in the last couple of days. As of April 22, there are as many as 495 active micro containment zones across the state, a maximum of them in the state capital.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 5 pm today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
A total of 207 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 102 arrivals and 105 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The Tamil Nadu government Thursday informed the Madras High court that it has enough supply of oxygen and ventilators. The state government’s reply comes after the Madras High Court took suo motu notice of newspaper reports on the shortage of Remdesivir and ventilators in the state and diversion of oxygen from a city plant to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed Vijay Narayanan, the advocate general for Tamil Nadu, to get clear instructions from the government to ensure that the state his handling the issue properly.
In the second half of the day, AG Vijay Narayanan informed the court that Tamil Nadu is one of the very few states with no shortage of ventilators at a time of dire need and the manufacturing is far ahead of requirement. He further added that there are about 9,600 ventilators of which 5,887 are earmarked for Covid-19 treatment and in private there about 6000 ventilators and 3,000 of them have been earmarked for the treatment of the deadly viral.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 89,428. Till date, 6,26,392 males, 4,11,281 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,16,28,863 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,15,653 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.
