scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 21, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 7817 fresh cases, 182 deaths; Recoveries in Telangana cross 5.91 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 69,372.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: June 21, 2021 10:00:49 am
Chennai, COVID-19A medic collects a swab sample from a person for Covid-19 testing during COVID-induced lockdown, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 7817 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,22,497. Among these, Chennai reported 455 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,29,211. The state recorded 182 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 31,197. 154 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 17,043 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,21,928.

Click here for more
Also Read |Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 28, public transport to resume in Chennai

Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,006 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 6.13 lakh while the toll stood at 3567 with 11 fresh deaths. The number of active cases was 17,765. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,13,202, while with 1798 people being cured, the total recoveries was 5,91,870.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:00 (IST)21 Jun 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 1 pm to carry out maintenance work. 

Here are the affected areas:

  • Adyar: Velachery West and East, Taramani, Adyar, Indira Nagar and Neelankarai.
  • Avadi: Raventhar Nagar, Cholan Nagar and surrounding areas.
  • Sholinganallur: Suburaya Nagar, Parts of Aanada Nagar, Kottivakkam MGR Nagar, Modern School Road, MGR Street, Annai Sathya Nagar and surrounding areas.
  • Porur Mangadu: Gerugambakkam, New Venkateswara Nagar, Manapakkam, Chakra Nagar, Kaduvetty, Poonamallee, RR Nagar and surrounding areas.
  • Alamathy: Poochi Athipedu, Guruvoyal, Arikampedu and surrounding areas.
  • Tambaram: Rajathottam, Mohan Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Pasumponnagar, Bajanakoil Street, Perungalathur, West Tambaram, Old Perungalathur, Mudichur and surrounding areas.
  • KK Nagar: Saidapet Road, Anna Main Road, JJ Nagar, Veerappa Nagar, Muthukumarappa Street and surrounding areas.
  • Retteri: Moorthy Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Secretariat Colony and surrounding areas.
  • Sembium: Kodugaiyur, Sembium, Moolaikadai, Muthamil Nagar, Vysarpadi, Periyar Nagar, Paper Mills Road and Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar.
  • Puzhal: Kamaraj Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Jawaharlal Nagar and surrounding areas.
  • Mylapore: Lloyds Colony SSI RMU, Surendranagar 2 Pole, Pallaku Manager, Ranade RMU, Surendra Court, 26, 27 Desika Road; 3rd Trust Cross Street, Norton Road SS I - 3P and 4P.
  • Guindy: Ram Nagar - North and South; MIOT Hospital, SRM and surrounding areas.
09:37 (IST)21 Jun 2021
Telangana clocks 1,006 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,006 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 6.13 lakh while the toll stood at 3567 with 11 fresh deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 141 followed by Khammam 88 and Rangareddy 79 districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 17,765. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,13,202, while with 1798 people being cured, the total recoveries was 5,91,870. 

Cumulatively, over 1.75 crore samples have been tested so far. The samples tested per million population were over 4.70 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 96.52 per cent.

A separate release said as on June 19, over 75 lakh people in the state received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 15.58 lakh got their second jab. (PTI)

09:23 (IST)21 Jun 2021
Hyderabad University invites application for admissions for academic year 2021-22

The University of Hyderabad is inviting online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year (AY) 2021-22. The application process will be open from June 21 to July 20.

The entrance exams will be held online/offline at 39 centres across the country during August/September 2021. However, the university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 300. There are 2328 seats being offered for admissions to 117 courses.

Read more

09:21 (IST)21 Jun 2021
One more oxygen express arrives in TN

An oxygen express train carrying 73.27 MT of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) from Odisha arrived at Irugur near Coimbatore in the early hours of Sunday.

The LMO loaded in four containers arrived from Rourkela, a railway release said.

With this, the total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu stood at 5745.86 MT, the release added. (PTI)

09:20 (IST)21 Jun 2021
TN reports 7817 fresh cases, 455 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu recorded 7817 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,22,497. Among these, Chennai reported 455 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,29,211. The state recorded 182 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 31,197. 154 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 17,043 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,21,928.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 69,372. Till date, 14,17,026 males, 10,05,433 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,11,69,341 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,72,543 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.

09:19 (IST)21 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan was arrested by a special team of Chennai Police from Bengaluru on Sunday over allegedly raping a Malaysian woman. He was booked under six Sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged rape, causing miscarriage, and cheating by the Adyar All Women Police Station.

READ | Ex-AIADMK minister M Manikandan arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping Malaysian woman

The University of Hyderabad is inviting online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year (AY) 2021-22. The application process will be open from June 21 to July 20.

READ | Hyderabad University invites application for admissions for academic year 2021-22

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus June 18 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.