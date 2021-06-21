Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 7817 fresh cases, 182 deaths; Recoveries in Telangana cross 5.91 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 7817 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,22,497. Among these, Chennai reported 455 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,29,211. The state recorded 182 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 31,197. 154 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 17,043 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,21,928.
Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,006 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 6.13 lakh while the toll stood at 3567 with 11 fresh deaths. The number of active cases was 17,765. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,13,202, while with 1798 people being cured, the total recoveries was 5,91,870.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 1 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Cumulatively, over 1.75 crore samples have been tested so far. The samples tested per million population were over 4.70 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 96.52 per cent.
A separate release said as on June 19, over 75 lakh people in the state received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 15.58 lakh got their second jab. (PTI)
The University of Hyderabad is inviting online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year (AY) 2021-22. The application process will be open from June 21 to July 20.
The entrance exams will be held online/offline at 39 centres across the country during August/September 2021. However, the university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 300. There are 2328 seats being offered for admissions to 117 courses.
An oxygen express train carrying 73.27 MT of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) from Odisha arrived at Irugur near Coimbatore in the early hours of Sunday.
The LMO loaded in four containers arrived from Rourkela, a railway release said.
With this, the total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu stood at 5745.86 MT, the release added. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 7817 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,22,497. Among these, Chennai reported 455 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,29,211. The state recorded 182 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 31,197. 154 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 17,043 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,21,928.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 69,372. Till date, 14,17,026 males, 10,05,433 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,11,69,341 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,72,543 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.
